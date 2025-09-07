No. 6 Oregon routs Oklahoma State 69-3 for Cowboys' biggest loss under Gundy

Nine players scored for Oregon (2-0), which had 631 yards in total offense. The Ducks had two interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter.

“I get excited when we play to the level we're capable of playing,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “And you may not realize it looking at it, but there's still some moments that I certainly want back. We had five penalties in the first half. In the second half we had one — that's our standard. But it's fun to win, right?”

On Oregon's second play of the game, Noah Whittington took off for a 59-yard TD run to give the Ducks a 7-0 lead. It was the longest run of his career.

Dakorien Moore caught a deep 65-yard pass from Dante Moore on the Ducks' second drive. Dierre Hill Jr. added a 19-yard touchdown run before Logan Ward kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Cowboys' only points.

Dante Moore hit Malik Benson with a 42-yard pass, Dakorien Moore rushed 25 yards for another score, and Jayden Limar added a 5-yard TD run to make it 41-3 at halftime.

Gary Bryant Jr. caught an 11 yard touchdown pass and Jordon Davison ran a yard for another score to put the Ducks up 55-3.

Oregon had back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter: Jerry Mixon scored on a 26-yard return and Peyton Woodyard scored on a 30-yard return.

“It's amazing when you look to your left and you see your brother and look to your right and see your brother, who helped push through the workouts with you and made sure that when it comes to game time that you execute,” Dante Moore said. “So love seeing points on the board, but I feel like the best thing is seeing is seeing everybody smile on the field.”

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Hauss Hejny broke a bone in his foot in the team's opener, so Zane Flores, a third-year freshman, made his first career start against Oregon. Flores finished 7 of 19 for 67 yards and two interceptions.

“We have to be better and fundamentally sound and execute,” Gundy said. “That’s really what it comes down to. And then, sometimes you’re going to play people that have the ability to run away from you. We’ve got to look at that and see where we’re at.”

Takeaways

With a 59-13 victory over Montana State in the opener, Oregon has outscored its opponents 128-16.

The last time Oklahoma State lost this bad was at Colorado last season, a 52-0 rout. The 66-point margin of defeat was the largest for Oklahoma State since a 67-0 loss to Oklahoma in 1907.

Getting Comfortable

Dante Moore says he's adjusting to his role as Oregon's starter. Moore was backup to Dillon Gabriel last season after transferring to Eugene from UCLA.

More pointed to Ducks quarterbacks coach Will Stein.

“He's a players' coach, and as a quarterback you love those types of coaches. He makes sure I'm comfortable out there," Moore said. "Overall the repetition we get in practice, the way we just do so many plays, and make sure we get extra reps, helps us go out there on game day and execute.”

Up next

Oklahoma State: Hosts Tulsa on Sept. 19.

Oregon: At Northwestern next Saturday.

___

