No. 23 USC comes back in 2nd half to beat Nebraska 21-17 and extend Huskers' losing streak vs Top 25

The Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3) lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to an apparent injury to his lower right leg in the third quarter and dropped their 29th straight game against a ranked opponent.

USC was able to make it up for its passing struggles with a run game that churned out 202 yards, with many of them coming on chunk plays. Miller had five of the Trojans’ 10 runs of at least 10 yards.

The Trojans took their first lead early in the fourth. Jayden Maiava threw a 43-yard pass to Jaden Richardson on a flea-flicker, and USC was at the Nebraska 6 after DeShon Singleton was called for pass interference. Miller ran in on the next play.

The Huskers’ were pinned at their 4-yard line to start their final possession with 3:27 left. Freshman TJ Lateef, who replaced Raiola, scrambled for a first down. But on fourth-and-1 from his 27, Emmett Johnson slipped after he took a handoff and went down, and the Trojans ran out the clock.

Johnson had 165 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

The Huskers led 14-6 at half and intercepted Maiava's first pass of the third quarter. He turned into a runner on the Trojans' next series, following a 29-yard burst with a 16-yard touchdown. USC tied it at 14 when Miller took a direct snap, faked a pitch and ran to the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

The takeaway

USC: The Trojans came in 2-5 in Big Ten away games since joining the conference last year and it looked as though their misery on the road would continue until Raiola went out and the defense made a couple stands.

Nebraska: The Huskers couldn't capitalize on their first “Blackout” game, with the team wearing all-black uniforms for the first time since 2020.

Up next