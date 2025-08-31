No. 17 Kansas State dodges upset-minded FCS North Dakota 38-35 on last-minute TD

North Dakota — playing its its first game under coach Eric Schmidt — missed a chance to become the seventh FCS (formerly I-AA) team to knock off a school in the AP Top 25. Montana was the last to accomplish the feat, beating then-No. 20 Washington 13-7 in 2021.

K-State blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, with North Dakota taking a 35-31 lead on Sawyer Seidl's 20-yard run with 4:19 left.

Johnson then drove the Wildcats 81 yards on 10 plays for the winning score. Johnson was 28 of 43 for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota led 21-17 at the half, and Kansas State took a 31-21 lead into the fourth. North Dakota started the rally with Jerry Kaminski's 22-yard touchdown pass to Korey Tai.

North Dakota's Jerry Kaminski was 23 of 38 for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.

The Fighting Hawks were looking for their first victory over an FBS opponent since edging Wyoming in 2015.

The takeaway

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks were not intimidated playing a Power 4 opponent on the road, matching the Wildcats until the final seconds.

Kansas State: Could drop out of the poll after the shaky start.

Up next

North Dakota: Hosts Portland State on Saturday.

Kansas State: Hosts Army on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football