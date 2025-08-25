No. 14 Michigan names freshman Bryce Underwood its starting quarterback in opener against New Mexico

“He's earned the opportunity," Moore said. “It was not given to him.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Underwood said he plans to “shock the world” this season.

“I feel like nobody's seen a freshman like me,” he said in an interview with the Big Ten Network.

Michigan opens Saturday night against New Mexico, and Underwood said his goal is to close the season with the school's second national title in three years.

“Do whatever it takes to get my team to where they want to be, which is a national championship," he told BTN. “Of course, beating Ohio State is one of those (goals) as well.”

Underwood was originally committed to play for LSU, but the two-time state champion from Belleville High School chose to sign with a school 15 miles from home. Jay Underwood told The Wall Street Journal that his son is expected to make more than $15 million over the next three seasons.

He flipped following a sales pitch that included a FaceTime chat with former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, along with Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest people, getting involved with the recruitment.

Underwood participated in practices with last year's team before it beat Alabama in a bowl game, enrolled in classes in January and benefited from 14 practices and a spring game at Michigan Stadium.

He prepared for college football by adding 15 pounds of muscle.

“It’s made me more explosive,” Underwood told two reporters earlier this summer. “I feel way more faster.”

Moore said Underwood earned the nod halfway through training camp, particularly when he made eyebrow-raising throws in a scrimmage at the Big House.

“You can put him in adverse situations and he responds, and he doesn't make the same mistake twice," Moore said.

Underwood’s competition for the starting job included Jadyn Davis, who will be Underwood's backup. The depth chart at QB also includes transfers Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia along with Davis Warren, who started nine games last season during an inspirational comeback from cancer and is recovering from knee surgery.

Michigan has had just three quarterbacks start as true freshman: Rick Leach in 1975, Chad Henne in 2004 and Tate Forcier in 2009.

Underwood won't have to look over his shoulder when he makes mistakes.

“We’re going to be patient with him and let him play,” Moore said.

