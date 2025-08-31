No. 13 South Carolina plays 'Beamerball' to perfection to beat Virginia Tech 24-11 in opener

South Carolina intercepted Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones twice — once in the red zone to halt a first-quarter drive, and again in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

The Gamecocks led 10-8 early in the fourth when Swain fielded a punt by Nick Veltsistas, turned upfield and made several would-be tacklers miss on the way to the end zone. After a Virginia Tech field goal, Sellers found Harbor wide open on a deep post route to restore South Carolina's two-score advantage.

Virginia Tech's offense was held without a touchdown. John Love kicked three field goals, including a 56-yarder, and the Hokies' defense contributed a safety in the first quarter when Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kody Huisman took down Sellers in the end zone.

Sellers scored South Carolina's first touchdown on a 15-yard rush and was 12 of 19 passing for 209 yards and the TD to Harbor, who had three catches for 99 yards. Harbor had another potential TD taken away by a replay review.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: In addition to the safety, the Hokies' defense had four sacks and five tackles for loss.

South Carolina: The sacks taken by Sellers showed a weakness in the Gamecocks' offensive line and, at times, his lack of awareness in the pocket.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

South Carolina hosts South Carolina State on Saturday.

