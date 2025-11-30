No. 10 Alabama escapes Auburn with a 27-20 victory thanks to Simpson-Horton connection

The Tide were on the ropes again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, they found themselves tied in the waning minutes.

But Simpson found Horton on a fourth-and-2 play from the Auburn 6 with 3:50 remaining. It was their third hookup of the night, including 6- and 3-yard scores in the first half.

Simpson completed 19 of 35 passes for a season-low 122 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 35 yards, with all three scores coming in the red zone. Alabama won despite totaling 276 yards.

Alabama’s Jam Miller ran for 83 yards before leaving with an injury.

Ashton Daniels led Auburn (5-7, 1-7) with 259 passing and 108 yards rushing. Malcolm Simmons hauled in two long passes, including a 64-yarder for a touchdown and a 66-yarder that set up a score.

Daniels had the Tigers on the move late, taking advantage of a pass-interference penalty and scrambling for a first down on fourth-and-2, but star receiver Cam Coleman fumbled with 33 seconds left.

The takeaway

Alabama: The Crimson Tide started fast, scoring on three of their first five possessions and leading 17-0, but second-half lulls gave Auburn a chance.

Auburn: The Tigers allowed 279 total yards, another stout defensive effort. But their next coach needs to fix the offensive side of the ball.

Up next

Alabama will get a rematch against Georgia, which lost the first meeting in Athens in late September.

Auburn, which had targeted Tulane coach Jon Sumrall to replace Hugh Freeze, probably needs to redirect its search with Sumrall expected to land at Florida.

