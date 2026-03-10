No. 1 Duke loses Caleb Foster to broken foot, won't have big man Patrick Ngongba II for ACC tourney

“In his mind and our mind, we'll do everything we possibly can with our mindset to continue to advance where we can give him a shot to come back when it's all said and done,” Scheyer said.

Ngongba missed the UNC game with soreness in his right foot and was sporting a boot on the bench for the second half of Saturday's game. Scheyer said the focus is getting Ngongba ready for the NCAA Tournament by sitting him out of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

