NHL CBA establishes a $4M annual fund for retired players' health care and wellness

Healy, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and NHLPA assistant executive director Ron Hainsey shared details about the plan Tuesday for a small group of reporters attending the league's annual preseason player media tour.

“Our wellness plan is not like basketball,” Healy said. “It’s not like football. We’re different in this sport. We don’t have our teeth. We have different issues, and this is I think a real step forward for the players. This is groundbreaking. This is Christmas Day for us.”

The CBA, which runs through 2030, also increases the insurance subsidy retired players are eligible for to $10,000 a year.

“This is just another additional thing we can do for our current and former players,” said Hainsey, who played over 1,000 games from 2002-20. “The idea is when our players do leave the game here, in the future, that they’re in a totally different situation for their post-career lives.”

Healy, a Stanley Cup champion with the New York Rangers in 1994, has been pushing to fill this gap for some time and met with Marty Walsh about it when he took over running the union in 2023. Walsh at the time said alumni well-being was one of the NHLPA's priorities, and this is evidence of the league joining in on that effort.

“We certainly recognize at the league the importance of our history and the men who made that history and formed that foundation for the success we’re having today, so we’re very appreciative of that,” Daly said. “Obviously, our work with the Alumni Association has grown in leaps and bounds over the years.”

Decision on Hockey Canada players acquitted of sexual assault could be coming soon

In the aftermath of a judge in Ontario finding five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team not guilty in their sexual assault trial, their status remains unclear with less than a month to go before the start of the season.

The judge found in late July that the prosecution could not meet the onus of proof for the charges against Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton. The league said at the time they are ineligible until they are reinstated, something the Players' Association disagrees with.

Daly said he anticipates a decision on the players “at some point in the relatively near future.”

Work continues on the main hockey arena for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

NHL players in February are set to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. Commissioner Gary Bettman had previously expressed concerns about the arenas being ready on time, and progress on that front is ongoing.

Daly acknowledged that while “the arena’s not done, it’s being worked on diligently." He said a hockey-related, on-ice test event is scheduled for December, though not with fans in the stands.

“We’ll find out in early December how far away we are,” Daly said.

The NHL draft is expected to be decentralized again this summer

For a second consecutive year, the NHL draft will be a decentralized event, with team staff not on site, Daly confirmed. The league experimented with the format in June after a vast majority of teams voted to decentralize the event, like the NFL and NBA have done for quite some time.

“It was clear that, while it wasn’t as overwhelming a vote as it was the first time we asked, it was still a strong majority who wanted to have a decentralized draft,” Daly said.

