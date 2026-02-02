NFL says it will look into Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's association with Jeffrey Epstein

“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response,” the statement read. “Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”

Tisch said last week he knew Epstein and they “exchanged emails about adult women” and “discussed movies, philanthropy and investments.” But Tisch, 76, denied going to Epstein’s island and was never charged in the investigation.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

The documents were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

