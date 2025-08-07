NFL players can still use smelling salts as long as not provided by teams

“The NFL Players Association is aware of the memo issued by the league Tuesday regarding the use of smelling salts and ammonia capsules,” said the memo to players, which was obtained by The Associated Press. “We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out. To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us.”

The memo from the league prohibited any club personnel from providing or supplying products such as ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, and any form of “smelling salts.” The league cited a warning issued from the Food and Drug Administration in 2024 that there was no evidence citing the “safety or efficacy” of the products and that they have the potential to mask symptoms of concussions.

Smelling salts and other similar products have been a staple on NFL sidelines for years with many players believing they can provide a sudden jolt of energy or alertness.

