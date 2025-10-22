NFL moves Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week beginning this February.
Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the change Wednesday at the league’s annual fall owners meeting.
The plan is to hold the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night, Feb. 3, in the Bay Area.
It remains a flag football game between the AFC and NFC. The NFL is hoping to take advantage of increased interest in flag football ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, in Santa Clara, California.
