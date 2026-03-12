NFL free agency: Panthers, 49ers, Patriots, Jets and Rams are early winners

NFL teams have committed billions of dollars in free agency, hoping the players they’ve added can help them win a Super Bowl.

Some of the more aggressive teams — the Raiders and Titans — would be happy if new players just make them more competitive after futile seasons.

There have been several surprises, including a voided blockbuster trade that sent star edge rusher Maxx Crosby back to the Raiders.

Here’s some early winners and losers:

WINNERS: Carolina Panthers

The NFC South champion Panthers added edge rusher Jaelan Phillips ($120 million) and linebacker Devin Lloyd ($45 million), two of the best players available at their positions. Phillips and Lloyd join interior lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn to give Carolina top players at each level on defense.

The Panthers lost defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, running back Rico Dowdle and center Cade Mays.

WINNERS: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers snagged six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans from Tampa Bay on a three-year deal that could be worth $60.4 million but only includes $16.3 million guaranteed over one year, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details weren't public. San Francisco also acquired defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa from Dallas for a third-round pick; added swing tackle Vederian Lowe and center Brett Toth; and re-signed tight end Jake Tonges and kicker Eddy Piniero.

The 32-year-old Evans can still be an elite player in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, giving Brock Purdy a top target.

The Niners lost wideout Kendrick Bourne.

WINNERS: New England Patriots

An excellent offseason last year helped the Patriots win 10 more games and reach the Super Bowl. They’ve followed up with another strong spending spree, adding wideout Romeo Doubs ($70 million), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker ($42 million), Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard ($9 million), edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones ($39.5 million), fullback Reggie Gilliam, tight end Julian Hill, safety Mike Brown and linebacker K.J. Britt.

They traded center Garrett Bradbury and lost defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, tight end Austin Hooper and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

WINNERS: New York Jets

Geno Smith is back in New York and the Jets strengthened their defense by acquiring veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat in other trades and signing two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis and edge rusher Joseph Ossai ($34.5 million).

They also signed defensive tackle David Onyemata, edge Kingsley Enagbare, safety Dane Belton and cornerback Nashon Wright, giving Aaron Glenn several new players to bolster the defense. Left guard Dylan Parham fills a vacancy on the offensive line and backup tackle Max Mitchell returns.

The Jets lost linebacker Quincy Williams, guards Vera-Tucker and John Simpson and kicker Nick Folk.

WINNERS: Los Angeles Rams

After trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams signed cornerback Jaylen Watson and re-signed safety Kam Curl to further boost the secondary.

Tight end Tyler Higbee returns to provide depth and long snapper Joe Cardona arrives to help on special teams.

LOSERS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They lost Evans not over money but because he wanted a new challenge and views the 49ers as closer to winning. The defense lost a pair of starters in cornerback Jamel Dean and defensive lineman Logan Hall.

The Buccaneers signed Robinson to improve the defensive line, linebacker Alex Anzalone, running back Kenneth Gainwell and backup quarterback Jake Browning.

LOSERS: Philadelphia Eagles

The two-time defending NFC East champions make this list because they lost three starters on defense: Phillips, linebacker Nakobe Dean, safety Reed Blankenship.

The Eagles signed cornerback Riq Woolen and tight end Johnny Mundt and re-signed tight end Grant Calcaterra.

They gave defensive tackle Jordan Davis a contract extension and have to extend several young stars on a defense that dominated Kansas City in the Super Bowl two years ago. Philadelphia can’t pay everyone, and general manager Howie Roseman always finds a way to compensate for losing talented players.

LOSERS: Jacksonville Jaguars

The AFC South champions lost Lloyd, running back Travis Etienne and cornerback Greg Newsome.

They’ve signed backup running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and retained cornerback Montaric Brown and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

The Jaguars have more work to do in the offseason.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl