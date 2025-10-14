News organizations, including Hegseth's former employer Fox, reject new Pentagon reporting rules

Fox News, the former employer of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has joined a near-unanimous outpouring of news organizations rejecting new rules for journalists based in the Pentagon.

Fox signed on to a statement with ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN saying they would no agree to Hegseth's new rules, saying “the policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections.” So far, only the conservative One America News Network has said its reporters would follow the new regulations.