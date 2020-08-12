New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

The rest of the country was moved to Alert Level 2, meaning that mass gatherings are limited to 100 attendees and people are required to socially distance themselves.

Bloomfield said they would use genome sequencing as part of their effort to find the source of the new outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had worked quickly to impose the Auckland lockdown measures after first learning about the cases Tuesday afternoon.

“We are taking a rapid response to break the chain of transmission through contact tracing, testing, and the gathering of information,” she said.

Ardern said Aucklanders were also “strongly encouraged” but not mandated to wear masks, and that authorities were releasing 5 million masks from a central supply. New Zealanders have not widely worn masks before, although authorities have been urging people to buy them or fashion them from scarves or bandannas just in case.

The nation's parliament was due to be dissolved Wednesday ahead of a general election on Sept. 19 as lawmakers hit the campaign trail. But Ardern said she was delaying the dissolution until at least Monday in case lawmakers needed to meet at short notice. She said she was also seeking advice about options for the election.

Under New Zealand law, the government could delay the election for up to about two months. The main candidates have already cancelled most of their planned campaign events for the rest of the week.

The outbreak was found after a man in his 50s went to his doctor Monday with symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times. Six other people in the man’s household were then tested, with three more testing positive.

The case has health authorities scratching their heads, as the man had not recently traveled overseas and had no immediately apparent connection with infections contained at the border.

Until Tuesday, the only known cases of the virus in New Zealand were 22 travelers held in quarantine after returning from abroad.

New Zealand has been praised globally for its virus response and had just celebrated reaching 100 days without any known community transmission.

The South Pacific nation of 5 million initially got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease, stopping its spread.

Life had returned to normal for many people as they attended rugby games at packed stadiums and sat down in bars and restaurants without fear of getting infected. But some had warned that the country had become complacent.

People queue early morning outside a supermarket in Hobsonville, Auckland as New Zealand prepares to move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, Aug. 11 authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland, as New Zealand prepares to move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, Aug. 11 authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. (Greg Bowker/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Greg Bowker Credit: Greg Bowker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks to a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. The news came as an unpleasant surprise and raised questions about whether the nation's general election would go ahead as planned next month. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

