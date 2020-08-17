New this week: Tim McGraw music, Democrats meet & 'The 24th'

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— The coronavirus pandemic might have derailed The Killers' tour and pushed back its sixth album release, but "Imploding the Mirage" is being released Friday. It's the follow-up to the band's 2017 album "Wonderful Wonderful" and was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah. Featured guests include Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and Lucius.

— Tim McGraw's last album was a collaborative project with his all-star wife Faith Hill, but on Friday he'll release his first solo album in five years. "Here on Earth" features 16 songs including the single "I Called Mama," released days before Mother's Day. The album features several hit Nashville songwriters, including Shane McAnally, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Lori McKenna, who won a Grammy for penning McGraw's hit "Humble and Kind."

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— The Democratic Party has the dubious honor of pioneering the pandemic’s first virtual national convention, with its four-day meeting starting Monday. TV networks are covering the event, but it’s unclear what will replace the usual cheering throngs and balloon drops. ABC, CBS and NBC have committed to an hour of coverage at 10 to 11 p.m. EDT nightly, as has the Fox News Channel, with CNN and MSNBC making both the Democratic and Republican conventions their prime-time focus. The GOP gathering is set for Aug. 24-27. Maybe sports teams can lend bipartisan cardboard fan cutouts to fill the delegate vacuums for both.

— The summer TV doldrums are well upon us, when reruns and reality dominate. Here’s an alternative: films about television that are worth re-watching or, if you’re lucky, discovering for the first time. “My Favorite Year” is a comic charmer about the small screen’s early days, featuring the peerless Peter O’Toole. “Tootsie” starring Dustin Hoffman and “Soapdish” with Sally Field are delicious soap-opera sendups. Clinging to a somber mood? Check out “The Truman Show” with Jim Carrey, a prescient depiction of reality TV, and “Network,” an even bleaker bellwether for the medium and the society it reflects. Each can be rented for about $2 to $3 on various streaming services.

— Pandemic pressures and emotional longing are explored in "Love in the Time of Coronavirus," a two-night, limited series debuting Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform (then available on Hulu). The series was shot in the cast members' homes and includes some real-life partners. The four interwoven stories about a married couple (Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson); roommates (Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley); an estranged couple and their daughter (Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows) and a wife alone on her anniversary (L. Scott Caldwell).

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

This image released by Freeform shows Nicolette Robinson, left, and Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene from "Love in the Time of Corona," a two-part series airing Aug.22-23 on Freeform. (Freeform via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Freeform shows Tommy Dorfman, left, and Rainey Qualley in a scene from "Love in the Time of Corona," a two-part series airing Aug.22-23 on Freeform. (Freeform via AP) Credit: Freeform Credit: Freeform

This cover image released by Island Records shows "Imploding the Mirage" by The Killers. It’s the follow-up to the band’s 2017 album “Wonderful Wonderful” and was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah. Featured guests include Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and Lucius. (Island via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Vertical Entertainment shows Trai Byers, center, in a scene from "The 24th." The film, available for digital rental Friday, dramatizes the 1917 Houston riot in which soldiers of the all-black Twenty-fourth United States Infantry Regiment, stationed in segregated Texas, mutinied after harassment by the Houston Police Department. (Vertical Entertainment via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited