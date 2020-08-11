New sentencing ordered for American who joined Islamic State

But the three judges ruled unanimously that one of the three counts should be overturned, and that he should receive a new sentencing hearing. That count, for using a firearm in a crime of violence, has been the subject of a recent Supreme Court ruling and has resulted in numerous successful appeals across the country.

It is not entirely clear whether the new sentencing will result in any significant changes to the 20 years Khweis is now serving.

John Zwerling, who represented Khweis at trial, said he thought the ruling might knock five years off his sentence. But he said he hopes the court-appointed attorney who now represents Khweis will seek a review of the conviction before a full panel of the 4th Circuit.

He said the dissent in the case accurately spells out how Khweis, after providing numerous details to the first group of interrogators, mistakenly assumed that the information he provided could be used against him. So when he actually received his Miranda rights from the second team of interrogators, he saw no practical reason to assert them.