New sanctions target Russian web hosting service over suspected ransomware operations

Also cited was Hypercore Ltd., which the Treasury described as a front company of Aeza Group, an internet service provider designated by the United States earlier this year.

The sanctions are meant to deny designated businesses and individuals access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S., Britain and Australia. Also, the penalties are intended to prevent companies and citizens from those countries from doing business with the sanctioned entities and people.

Banks and financial institutions that violate that restriction expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

Earlier this year, the U.S., Britain and Australia imposed sanctions on Russian web-hosting services provider Zservers and two Russian men accused of administering the service in support of Russian ransomware syndicate LockBit.

Ransomware, the costliest and most disruptive form of cybercrime, can severely disrupt local governments, court systems, hospitals and schools as well as businesses. Most gangs are based in former Soviet states and are out of the reach of Western courts.