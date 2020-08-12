New Mexico's largest newspapers combine printing operations

“We have been in this plant for 38 years and it has served us well, but as an aging plant it has become more and more expensive to operate,” he said.

Robin Martin, president of The New Mexican, said her father — Robert McKinney — counted Lang’s father — C.T. Lang — among his friends.

“That was rare in the days when most newspapers were family-owned and neighboring publications were often fierce rivals," she said. "I am sure our two fathers would be happy that their children are working together to keep their publications family owned and dedicated to their communities.”

The change will take effect Oct. 12. The Journal‘s sister newspapers — the Rio Rancho Observer, El Defensor Chieftain of Socorro and the Valencia County News-Bulletin — also will be printed at The New Mexican's plant.

Severance packages for the employees who lose their jobs will include health care benefits. Officials said there will be some employment opportunities with The New Mexican for those who qualify.