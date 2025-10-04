New Mexico governor signs bills to counter federal cuts, support health care and food assistance

New Mexico would set aside $17 million to backfill the federal credits if they are not renewed, under legislation signed by the governor.

The Democratic-led Legislature met on Wednesday and Thursday to approved $162 million in state spending on rural health care, food assistance, restocking food banks, public broadcast and more.

Starting this year, New Mexico expects to lose about $200 million annually because of new federal tax cuts. But the state still has a large budget surplus thanks to booming oil production.

“When federal support falls short, New Mexico steps up,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Many federal health care changes under Trump's big bill don’t kick in until 2027 or later, and Democratic legislators in New Mexico acknowledged that their bills are only a temporary bandage.