New leadership appointed in Haiti as gangs threaten to overthrow government

“Our country is going through one of the greatest crises in all its history,” Saint-Cyr said at a ceremony attended by ambassadors of several countries. “It’s not the time for beautiful speeches. It’s time to act.”

Gang leader issues a warning

Hours before the swearing-in, a powerful gang federation that has long denounced Haiti’s oligarchs threatened to overthrow the government, and gunfire erupted in parts of the capital in the morning as many residents stayed away from normally congested streets.

In a video posted on social media, Viv Ansanm gang leader Jimmy Chérizier — better known as “Barbecue” — had warned residents to give his armed group free passage through several neighborhoods to reach the council's office.

“People of Haiti, take care of yourselves and help us … in the battle to free the country," Chérizier said, wearing a bulletproof vest and with an automatic rifle slung around his shoulder.

A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police said in a statement that officers thwarted potential attacks by around-the-clock patrols and by boosting the number of armed forces in certain neighborhoods and around critical infrastructure.

“Armed gangs had plotted to disrupt national stability and render the country ungovernable,” it said.

Saint-Cyr calls for restoring order

At the council's office, Saint-Cyr thanked all national and international actors who have helped Haiti, as well as the private sector, which he called the engine of the country’s economy. He noted that while he’s from the private sector, he would serve all people equally.

Saint-Cyr said security was the council’s utmost priority. He called on the armed forces to intensify their operations and on international partners to send more soldiers, offer more training and help boost a mission lacking resources and personnel.

“We must restore state authority,” he said. “The challenges we face are certainly linked to insecurity, but they also are the result of our lack of courage, a lack of vision and our irresponsibility.”

He questioned what was preventing the government from offering services Haitians deserve, including health and education. “Mr. prime minister, assume your responsibilities!” he said.

Saint-Cyr previously served as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Haiti and of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He’ll be working with Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a one-time president of an internet company in Haiti and also a former president of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A growing number of people have grumbled about Haiti's private sector leading the country. Some of Haiti’s wealthy elites and powerful politicians have long been accused of financing and arming dozens of gangs.

However, dozens of Haitians wearing white T-shirts and clutching signs emblazoned with Saint-Cyr's picture gathered outside the council's office in support of him.

‘Remain on guard!’

As the country prepared for the swearing in, Haitians posted a flurry of warnings about violence in hopes that people could remain safe.

“Those of you in the capital, you will hear gunshots both ahead of you and behind you. Remain on guard!” one message stated.

Tripotay Lakay, a local news site, reported that one person was killed and another injured while driving into Port-au-Prince on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the killing. A video posted on social media showed a woman's body slumped in the car.

Violence also was reported in Kenscoff, a once peaceful farming area located above the hills of Port-au-Prince. The U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police reported that it lost two armored vehicles after they became trapped in trenches deliberately dug by gangs. It said policemen came under attack by Molotov cocktails but “courageously held their ground, inflicting significant damage on the assailants," while three officers received minor injuries.

Videos posted on social media showed suspected gang members laughing and cheering as they surrounded one of the armored vehicles that was later set on fire.

“Come get it back if you can!” one gunman jeered.

Police mission says it needs more officers

In a report released Thursday, the mission noted it has 991 personnel, far less than the 2,500 envisioned, and some $112 million in its trust fund, about 14% of the estimated $800 million needed a year.

The mission said it has no air support for operations and that only 200 officers can be deployed at a time because of insufficient equipment, including vehicles.

The mission also noted that the government remains fragile: “Partisan infighting within the transitional government has had the effect of paralyzing the government and emboldening the gangs."

Gangs in Kenscoff recently kidnapped eight people from an orphanage, including an Irish missionary and a 3-year-old child. They remain missing.

Gangs control up to 90% of Haiti’s capital, with violence surging in the aftermath of the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Ongoing violence has displaced more than 1.3 million people in recent years.

At least 1,520 people were killed and more than 600 injured from April to the end of June across Haiti. More than 60% of the killings and injuries occurred during operations by security forces against gangs, with another 12% blamed on self-defense groups, according to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti.

