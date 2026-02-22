New law puts Kansas at vanguard of denying trans identities on drivers licenses, birth certificates

The bill prohibits documents from listing any sex other than the one assigned birth and invalidates any that reflect a conflicting gender identity. Florida, Tennessee and Texas also don't allow driver's licenses to reflect a trans person's gender identity, and at least eight states besides Kansas have policies that bar trans residents from changing their birth certificates.

But only Kansas' law requires reversing changes previously made for trans residents. Kansas officials expect to cancel about 1,700 driver's licenses and issue new birth certificates for up to 1,800 people.

“It tells me that Kansas Republicans are interested in being on the vanguard of the culture war and in a race to the bottom,” said Democratic state Rep. Abi Boatman, a transgender Air Force veteran appointed in January to fill a vacant Wichita seat.

Kansas' new law enjoyed nearly unanimous GOP support. It is the latest success in what has become an annual effort to further roll back transgender rights by Republicans in statehouses across the U.S., bolstered by policies and rhetoric from President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump and other Republicans attack research-backed conclusions that gender can change or be fluid as radical “gender ideology." GOP lawmakers in Kansas regularly describe transgender girls and women as male and as they say they're protecting women.

Like fellow Republicans, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Chase Blaisi said Trump’s reelection and other GOP victories in 2024 show that voters want “to return to common sense" on gender.

"When I go home, people believe there are just two sexes, male and female,” Blasi said. “It’s basic biology I learned in high school.”

Kelly supports transgender rights, but GOP lawmakers have overridden her vetoes three of the past four years. Kansas bans gender-affirming care for minors and bars transgender women and girls from female sports teams, kindergarten through college.

Transgender people can't use public restrooms, locker rooms or other single-sex facilities associated with their gender identities, though there was no enforcement mechanism until this year's law added tough new provisions.

Transgender people have said carrying IDs that misgender them opens them to intrusive questions, harassment and even violence when they show it to police, merchants, and others.

In 2023, Republicans halted changes in Kansas birth certificates and driver's licenses by enacting a measure ending the state's legal recognition of trans residents' gender identities. Though the law didn't mention either document, it legally defined male and female by a person's “biological reproductive system” at birth.

However, a lawsuit led to state court decisions that last year permitted driver's license changes to resume.

Legislators in at least seven other states are considering bills to prevent transgender people from changing one or both documents, according to a search using the bill-tracking software Plural.

But none would reverse past changes.

The extra step by Kansas legislators reinforces a message “that trans people aren’t welcome,” said Anthony Alvarez, a transgender University of Kansas student who works for a pro-LGBTQ rights group.

Kansas is likely to notify transgender residents by mail that their driver's licenses are no longer valid and they need to go to a local licensing office to get a new one, said Zachary Denney, spokesperson for the agency that issues them.

The Legislature hasn't earmarked funds to cover the cost, so each person will pay it — $26 for a standard license.

Alvarez already has had four IDs in four years as he's changed his name, changed his gender marker and turned 21.

He's always planned to stay in his native Kansas after getting his history degree this spring.

But, he said, “They’re just making it harder and harder for me to live in the state that I love.”