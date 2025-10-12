New Jersey declares state of emergency as nor'easter approaches

Heavy rain also was forecast for southeast New England, the New York City area, and some has fallen in coastal sections of South Carolina, Oravec said.

All of New Jersey has been under a state of emergency since Saturday night. It's expected to last into Monday, authorizing the state's emergency services personnel to be activated as necessary.

Parts of the state are forecast to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, inland flash flooding, winds up to 60 mph (97 kph), up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) of rain and high surf, potentially causing beach erosion. Some volunteers were putting sandbags at beaches.

The National Weather Service placed New York City under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory through at least Monday afternoon. Coastal areas of suburban Long Island could see flooding, with up to 3 inches (about 8 centimeters) of rain and lashing winds expected, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph (48 kph) were already being recorded in the region on Sunday morning.

Some flight delays and cancellations were announced in airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The storm was expected to move out by Monday night.