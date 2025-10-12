New Jersey declares emergency as nor'easter approaches, while Alaska flooding carries away homes

“We have received reports that people’s homes have floated away and that people were potentially in those homes,” Zidek told The Associated Press.

Alaska governor says ‘help is on the way’

More than 170 people stayed overnight at a community shelter in Kipnuk, where the water rose overnight 6.6 feet (2 meters) above the highest tide. At least 8 homes were washed away, Zidek said.

Roads and boardwalks were inundated and power lines were damaged in Bethel, Napaskiak, Napakiak, and other Yukon-Kuskokwim communities. The area is among one of the most isolated in the U.S., where some communities have few roads and residents use boardwalks, boats and snowmobiles to get around, Zidek said.

"Every effort will be made to help those hit by this storm. Help is on the way,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

National Guard activated in Delaware

Heavy rain fell from the Carolinas all the way north into New England.

“The greatest effects are going to be the coastal flooding potential,” said meteorologist Bob Oravec with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

In Delaware, emergency management officials activated the state National Guard in response to rising floodwaters and harsh winds. A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the town of Bowers Beach, where the Murderkill River flows into Delaware Bay.

In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, an area that’s seen significant storm damage this season, ocean overwash spread across Highway 12 at a motel near Buxton, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted online Sunday. The office urged travelers to be cautious and put property owners on alert as high tide approached.

The waves were ferocious at the Hatteras Island town of Buxton, where a number of beachfront homes have fallen into the water in recent weeks. One house was losing its pilings Sunday and appeared close to collapsing.

“The waves are crashing really hard into the houses and the dunes, and it’s all eroding,” said Robert Splawn, who was watching on the beach.

Water rescues in South Carolina

Flooding was widespread down the coast in Georgetown County, South Carolina, where several motorists had to be rescued when rising waters inundated their cars, Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis told the Post and Courier on Sunday.

The weather service said parts of the county had received up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain.

Further south in Charleston, South Carolina, many downtown streets were closed because of flooding. Homeowner David Graubner spent the weekend pumping out his property, hoping to avoid a repeat of Friday, when the high tide brought nearly a foot (.3 meters) of water into his garage, where his new Corvette was parked.

"And I got all my toys in the garage and tools and stuff. So whatever helps. Even lowering the water by a few inches makes a difference,” Graubner told WCIV-TV.

There were several road closures in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as heavy rain overwhelmed that city’s stormwater system.

“Please be safe and stay home, if possible,” Myrtle Beach officials posted on Facebook.

Emergency declarations for New York and New Jersey

All of New Jersey has been under a state of emergency since Saturday night. It's expected to last into Monday, authorizing the state's emergency services personnel to be activated as necessary.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration for eight southern counties in her state as the storm gained strength Sunday evening. She urged people to monitor forecasts and avoid travel.

Parts of the state are forecast to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, inland flash flooding, winds up to 60 mph (97 kph), up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) of rain and high surf, potentially causing beach erosion. Some volunteers were putting sandbags at beaches.

The National Weather Service placed New York City, Long Island and southern Westchester County under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory through at least Monday afternoon. Coastal areas of suburban Long Island could see flooding, with up to 3 inches (about 8 centimeters) of rain and high winds, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph (48 kph) were already being recorded in the region on Sunday morning.

Utilities in the area have added more than 1,600 workers to respond to the storm.

Some flight delays and cancellations were announced in airports from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

The storm was expected to move out by Monday night.

—-

Associated Press reporters Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Julie Walker in New York City; Michael Hill in Albany, New York, contributed to this story.