Netanyahu says Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he welcomed the Lebanese cabinet’s “momentous decision” earlier this month to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 and it could lead to Israel's troops withdrawing from the country.

He said that if Lebanon takes the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah, then Israel will respond with reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon.