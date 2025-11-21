NCAA won't allow athletes or athletic department staff to bet on pro sports amid gambling scandals

The NCAA announced two weeks ago that it was revoking the eligibility of six men’s basketball players over allegations of sports betting. And on Friday, the NCAA said former Temple guard Hysier Miller placed dozens of bets on Owls games, including some against his team.

The rule change to allow gambling on pro sports would have taken effect on Nov. 1, but under a rarely used rule, each Division I school had 30 days to vote to rescind the proposal, since it was adopted by less than 75% of the DI cabinet.

More than two-thirds of DI members needed to vote to stop the rule change, and that number was reached on Friday. The 30-day period would have ended Saturday.

Even if the rule had passed, athletes and athletic department staff would have continued to be banned from any betting on NCAA events.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports