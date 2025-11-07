NCAA revokes eligibility of 6 more college basketball players as it continues sports betting probe

Breaking: Trenton residents who oppose data center pack city council meeting

The NCAA has revoked the eligibility of six men’s college basketball players for sports betting in three separate cases at New Orleans, Mississippi Valley and Arizona State
FILE - NCAA President Charlie Baker speaks during the Division I Business Session at the annual NCAA convention, Jan. 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Sports
By DOUG FEINBERG – AP Basketball Writer
12 minutes ago
The NCAA revoked the eligibility of six men’s college basketball players for sports betting on Friday in three separate cases at New Orleans, Mississippi Valley and Arizona State.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions released findings from an enforcement investigation that concluded that players Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short, Jamond Vincent, Donovan Sanders, Alvin Stredic and Chatton “BJ” Freeman manipulated their performances to ensure certain prop bets were done or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season.

In September, the NCAA also banned three college basketball players for betting on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.

The NCAA said last month that it had been investigating at least 30 former players for gambling issues.

