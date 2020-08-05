NBA Foundation created, pledges $300 million to Black growth

“Education. Scholarship. Economic Opportunity. These are the three main areas of our social responsibility work at Monumental Sports & Entertainment and where we personally invest in our community,” Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said. “Which is why we fully endorse the NBA’s plan to create a charitable foundation and are pledging $1 million every year for the next 10 years to fund skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development to create employment and career advancement in Black communities.”

The foundation’s mission is “to drive economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career advancement” for high school, college-aged and career-ready Black men and women, plus aid organizations that offer training and mentoring. Efforts will be centered on helping people get a first job, finding careers after high school or college, then career advancement.

“Given the resources and incredible platform of the NBA, we have the power to ideate, implement and support substantive policies that reflect the core principles of equality and justice we embrace,” NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said.

___

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook wears "Black Lives Matter" on the back of his jersey during the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mike Ehrmann Credit: Mike Ehrmann

Sacramento Kings players cheer from the bench while wearing Black Lives Matters shirts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement