National Guard members on DC streets for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered that National Guard troops patrolling the streets of Washington for President Donald Trump’s crackdown will be armed, the Pentagon said Friday.
The Defense Department didn’t immediately offer any other details about the new development.
