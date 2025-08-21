NASCAR's Connor Zilisch cleared to race and will return at Daytona after breaking collarbone

Zilisch, a 19-year-old driver who expected to compete in the Cup Series next year for Trackhouse Racing, had surgery last week to insert a plate to stabilize the broken bone. His foot caught on his window net at Watkins Glen on Aug. 9, causing him to fall head-first onto the concrete.

With three races left in the regular season, Zilisch has a seven-point lead on Justin Allgaier. He would earn points just by starting the race and would earn points even if Kligerman replaces him in the car.

Zilisch already has shown a penchant for being a quick healer this season. After a one-race absence at Texas Motor Speedway because of a back injury from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway, Zilisch had posted 11 consecutive top-five finishes and five wins since his return.

