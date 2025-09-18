NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to race against his wife, Leah Pruett, in NHRA during 2026

Pruett will resume her role at Tony Stewart Racing in 2026, and Stewart will now race against her even though their teams have a marketing alliance.

“First things first, though, we need to get the program funded, but letting everyone know our intentions, that will help,” team owner Richard Freeman said. “Tony is a great driver; we all know he can drive anything.

“He’s great for drag racing, not just as a team owner but behind the wheel. We’re excited that through our marketing alliance with Tony Stewart Racing, we’re creating an opportunity for Tony to keep a Top Fuel seat and a chance to race alongside his wife, Leah.”

Freeman purchased the Top Fuel operation from Josh Hart earlier this month — and now he has one of the motorsport's most accomplished drivers behind the wheel.

“I said from the very beginning that I was just keeping Leah’s seat warm and that it was hers as soon as she was ready to come back,” Stewart said. “And as much as I wanted to continue driving, TSR is not in a position to add a second Top Fuel car. But with Richard buying Josh Hart’s team and our recent alliance, I can still work as an owner and a driver to help both our organizations grow.”

The 2026 season will be Stewart’s third in Top Fuel. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 1997 IndyCar champion earned NHRA Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and broke through with two Top Fuel wins this year. With five races left in the NHRA season, Stewart is second in points.

