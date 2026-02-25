NASA moves its Artemis II moon rocket off the launch pad for more repairs

Managers ordered the rollback over the weekend after the rocket’s helium pressurization system malfunctioned. Already delayed a month by hydrogen fuel leaks, the launch team had been targeting March for astronauts' first trip to the moon in decades. But now the Artemis II lunar fly-around by a U.S.-Canadian crew is off until at least April.

All four astronauts were at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address as invited guests, since the flight delay means they no longer need to quarantine.

