Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit for second-round match at the Australian Open

In the second of the show courts at Melbourne Park for her second-round match against Sorana Cirstea, Osaka pared the outfit back. She matched a warm-up jacket in the same blue and green aquatic hues as her Nike dress and wore a visor.

Two women in the crowd wore replicas of the wide-brim hat and veil that Osaka wore for her walk-on in the previous match.

The player tunnel into Margaret Court isn't as long or elaborate as the entry to the main arena.

Before the start of the night session on Day 5, all spectators were asked to join a moment of silent reflection to remember the 15 people killed in the Bondi terror attack last month. It was a National Day of Mourning in Australia for the deaths, and signs in the main arenas at Mebourne Park highlighted the message: “Light Will Win.”

