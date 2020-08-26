N. Korean leader calls for readiness against virus, typhoon

In another ruling party meeting last week, Kim admitted the country's economy has not improved as he had hoped. The Workers' Party cited "internal and external situations" as hurting the country's economic development, likely referring to U.S.-led sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, the recent flooding and the efforts of closing the country's borders and other steps taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting last week, the ruling party scheduled a rare congress in January to set development goals for the next five years.

Experts say the coronavirus derailed some of Kim’s major economic goals after North Korea imposed a lockdown that significantly reduced trade with China — its major ally and economic lifeline — and likely hampered its ability to mobilize its workforce.

The North has yet to confirm a single-case of COVID-19, but outsiders have widely doubted its virus-free claim. In late July, Kim ordered a lockdown of Kaesong, a city near the border with South Korea after the North reported it found a person with COVID-19 symptoms. It later told the World Health Organization the person’s test results were inconclusive.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited