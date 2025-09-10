Authorities said Gard Schnuelle, 59, died after being stabbed multiple times. Her body was found in a wooded area of the park. Police have charged Harold Rashad Dabney III, 28, with capital murder. Court documents indicated investigators believe Dabney killed Gard Schnuelle during an attempted robbery and then left in her red Ford F-150 truck. He is being held without bond.

People who came to the park Tuesday said they were shocked by the slaying at the placid location.

“Horrified and couldn’t believe it happened in broad daylight,” said Paul Holm, who came to the park to the walk. “This is a beautiful place where you can go for peace. Now, I'm going to be thinking where did it happen.”

Gwnstavus Dowdell, who brought his dog Tiger to walk in the park, said he had tried to go the park Sunday but it was closed. The park was temporarily closed to the public over the weekend while investigators gathered evidence.

“I Googled the place to see what was going on. When I saw what happened the day before, I was shocked. While she was walking her dog? It just doesn't make sense,” Dowdell said.

The city has seen a handful of high-profile crimes. In 2019, a community college student , Aniah Blanchard, was abducted from an Auburn gas station, police said, Her body was found in a neighboring county. In 2008, Auburn University freshman Lauren Burk was shot to death after being kidnapped from a dorm parking lot, police said.

Gard Schnuelle, a large animal veterinarian, was a 1996 graduate of the veterinary school and was a faculty member from 2003 until her retirement in 2021, serving as a professor of theriogenology. She had recently served as Area Veterinarian in Charge with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Alabama and Mississippi. She remained active with the veterinary school even after her retirement.

At the nearby Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Gard Schnuelle was remembered as a dedicated educator and researcher. Her passion for teaching and dedication to her field "earned the respect and admiration of all who knew her,” Auburn University said in a statement.

A handwritten note left with flowers at the park read, “always an example forever an inspiration.”

Jessica Rush, a longtime colleague told WVTM that Gard Schnuelle was a dedicated runner and walker who often brought her dogs to Kiesel Park.

“It doesn’t matter what was happening, Julie was love. She loved everybody. She helped everybody. She was an excellent researcher, teacher, brilliant individual, excellent veterinarian. But what she was, was love,” Rush said.

Gard Schunuelle had gone to the park to walk her dog. The dog was found safe and returned to her family, WRBL reported.

Police have given limited public information about the slaying and why they suspect Dabney. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton told The Associated Press that Gard Schnuelle died from multiple sharp force injuries.

A judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing next month in the case. Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told The Associated Press that her office intends to seek the death penalty.

Andrew Stanley, a defense attorney appointed to represent Dabney, declined to comment Monday, noting they were in the early stages of the case.

Bill Birmingham, the pastor of an Auburn non-denominational Christian church, came with a small group to pray at the park. He said there were noticeably fewer people at the park on Tuesday in the aftermath of the slaying.

"We come out to pray just for things to be peaceful," he said.