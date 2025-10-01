Munich Oktoberfest fairgrounds closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion

Police have closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds following a bomb threat linked to an explosion in northern Munich
Security people stand on the area of the Oktoberfest that stays closed after a bomb threatening in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct.1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Security people stand on the area of the Oktoberfest that stays closed after a bomb threatening in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct.1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
MUNICH (AP) — Police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person's death was believed to be connected to the explosion at a residential building early Wednesday, which Munich police said was deliberately set on fire and part of a domestic dispute.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing.

Specialized teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said. Photos from the area also showed a burned-out van.

Officials discovered the bomb threat to Oktoberfest in a letter from the alleged perpetrator. Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area. Authorities said the festival will be closed at least until 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) Wednesday.

This year’s Oktoberfest began on Sept. 20 and ends Oct. 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

Dazio reported from Berlin.

