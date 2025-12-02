Multi-platinum rapper Toosii has committed to playing football at Syracuse

It’s unclear whether Toosii has been offered a scholarship, or will join the team as a walk-on.

“COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Toosii wrote, before indicating he received interest from Syracuse coach Fran Brown. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

Toosii was born Nau’Jour Grainger and grew up in Syracuse before relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina. He played receiver in high school, and began exploring his return to football this summer by making an official visit to Maryland in August.

As part of his announcement, Toosii posted pictures of him wearing a No. 2 Orange football uniform. The person said the photos were taken during the rapper’s official visit to the school last weekend, during which he attended Syracuse’s season-ending 34-12 loss to Boston College.

Toosii put football on hold to focus on his music career in 2017. He broke through in 2023 with the single “Favorite Song,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Each of his two studio albums, “Poetic Pain” (released in 2020) and “Naujour” (2023), broke into the top 20 on the U.S. music charts, with “Naujour” earning a gold certification.

The singer and songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby and Khalid.

Syracuse finished 3-9 in Brown’s second season as coach. The Orange closed losing their final eight games in a skid that began after starting quarterback Steve Angeli was sidelined for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

