More than 700 fans expected to attend pared-down Elvis vigil

Every year in mid-August, thousands of Presley devotees from around the world descend on the Graceland tourist attraction to remember the late singer and actor on the anniversary of his death. Fans carry candles as they walk past his grave at the mansion where he died on Aug. 16, 1977.

This year, Elvis Presley's Graceland has limited the number of people who will be allowed to attend the vigil in person, in observance of safety precautions and social distancing protocols brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.