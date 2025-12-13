Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad for Brighton game after talks with Slot

Salah told reporters last weekend that his relationship with Slot had broken down after being dropped for three straight games and that he felt like “someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

He was then left at home when Liverpool traveled to Inter Milan for a Champions League match on Tuesday, with Slot saying he did not know if Salah would play again for the club.

Salah was an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Leeds last Saturday, after which he opened up on his frustrations. Before that, he'd been an unused sub in a win at West Ham and came on at halftime of a home draw against Sunderland.

Salah is Liverpool's biggest star and also the club’s record scorer in the Premier League. He has four league goals in 13 appearances this season.

He is due to head off to the Africa Cup of Nations next week and said last week he did not know what would happen while he was away.

