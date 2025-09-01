Modi and Putin meet on summit sidelines as India faces steep US tariff over Russian oil imports

In his remarks to open the talks, Modi termed the partnership with Moscow as “special and privileged.” Putin addressed Modi as a “dear friend” and hailed Russia’s ties with India as special, friendly and trusting.

“Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades. Friendly, trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future,” Putin said. “These relations are absolutely non-partisan in nature, supported by the overwhelming majority of the peoples of our countries.”

Putin plans to travel to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, according to his foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

Modi used the SCO meeting to welcome the peace initiatives aimed at halting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on the stakeholders to move forward constructively.

“To end the conflict soonest and establish peace permanently, we need to find out a way. It’s a call of the entire humanity,” Modi said.

At the talks, Putin was accompanied by a large delegation that included top government officials. Russian state media reported that before sitting down for the formal dialouge, Putin and Modi spoke one-on-one for almost an hour in Aurus, a high-end, Russian-made limousine that Putin regularly brings on foreign trips.

The meeting carried added significance as it came days after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, raising the total duties to a steep 50%, in retaliation to India’s continued purchases of discounted Russian oil.

Washington has repeatedly warned New Delhi against buying Russian crude which it said was partly keeping Moscow’s revenues afloat to fund the Ukraine war. India has defended its imports as essential for meeting its growing energy needs of 1.4 billion people.

Modi travelled to Russia twice last year. The first was a visit to Moscow for talks with Putin in July, which was his first trip to Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces in February 2022. He then traveled to Kazan in October for the summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies.

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner has grown since the war between Moscow and Ukraine.

China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil after the West shunned Russian exports to punish Moscow.

India historically bought most of its crude from the Middle East, but the world’s third-largest crude importer after China and the U.S. has started buying Russian oil available at discounted rates. Russia now accounts for around 37% of India’s total oil imports, according to analysts and Indian officials.

Trade between India and Russia has sharply increased in recent years, touching a record $68.7 billion in the 2024-25 financial year during strong energy cooperation. Imports from Russia reached around $64 billion and exports from India totaled about $5 billion, as per Indian government data.

India’s financial year runs from April to March. The two nations aspire to bolster the trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Modi’s meeting with Putin underscored New Delhi’s stance that India prized its old and reliable strategic partners and has sufficient strategic autonomy in its foreign policy to maintain and strengthen its multi-dimensional partnership, said Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, an international affairs expert at New Delhi’s Jindal School of International Affairs.

At the same time, the Indian government hopes the present rough weather between India and the U.S. is a temporary aberration, Chaulia said.

“Then, India can return happily to having the Russian cake and eating the American pie as part of its multi-alignment strategy,” Chaulia said.

___

Roy reported from New Delhi.