MLB trade deadline tracker: Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, Padres swing several deals

In other moves, outfielder Cedric Mullins was dealt to the New York Mets while former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is joining the Toronto Blue Jays.

The recent swaps are on top of several deals over the past few days — including the Mariners landing slugger Eugenio Suárez — and the final hours saw a whirlwind of activity as teams made trades right up to the 6 p.m. EDT deadline.

New deals were still rolling in as the deadline passed. Here are some highlights from Thursday:

Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, giving the club a familiar veteran

Correa returned to Houston in a deal with the Minnesota Twins, giving the franchise a boost as it tries to stay atop the AL West.

Correa spent his first seven years in Houston, where he became one of the most beloved players in franchise history, helping the team to six playoff appearances, three American League pennants and its first World Series title in 2017 — a championship tainted by a sign-stealing scandal.

Minnesota is also sending $33 million to offset the $103.4 million left on Correa's contract, which runs through 2028. The Twins will receive minor league pitcher Matt Mikulski in return.

Correa has exclusively played shortstop in his 11-year MLB career but will almost certainly move to third base with shortstop Jeremy Peña close to returning from the injured list. The Astros need help at the hot corner with All-Star Isaac Paredes out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old Correa has had a down season by his standards, batting .267 with seven homers and 31 RBIs. He's under contract through 2028.

Houston also got outfielder Jesús Sánchez from Miami for righty Ryan Gusto, infielder Chase Jaworsky and outfielder Esmil Valencia.

Active Padres add All-Star Mason Miller and others

The Padres made several bold moves, adding hard-throwing closer Mason Miller from the Athletics and All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Baltimore while swinging five total deals for seven major league players.

San Diego general manager AJ Preller picked up Miller and left-hander JP Sears while shipping four solid prospects to the A’s. The Padres then got catcher Freddy Fermín from Kansas City before acquiring O’Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Orioles. San Diego also added left-hander Nestor Cortés from Milwaukee and utility infielder Will Wagner from Toronto.

Preller was his usual voracious self at the deadline, sending out 14 players and acquiring eight. The biggest loss for San Diego's farm system was shortstop Leo De Vries, one of the top prospects in baseball, who was used to acquire Miller, one of the majors’ most dynamic relievers.

The Padres entered Thursday in the NL's final wild-card spot at 60-49 after sweeping the New York Mets on Wednesday for their fifth consecutive win. San Diego trails the defending World Series champion Dodgers (63-46) by just three games in the NL West, and Preller clearly believes his veteran core has World Series potential.

Mets get needed boost in center field with Baltimore's Cedric Mullins

Mullins give the Mets an upgrade in center field, where Tyrone Taylor was playing terrific defense but providing little offense. The 30-year-old Mullins — who was an All-Star in 2021 — is batting .229 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Versatile veteran Jeff McNeil has also been getting starts in center because of his bat, but he has much more experience at second base and the corner outfield spots.

The last-place Orioles received right-handers Raimon Gómez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh.

Yankees add to bullpen, acquire Bednar from Pirates, Bird from Rockies

Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the Yankees agreed to acquire Bednar from Pittsburgh, Camilo Doval from San Francisco and Jake Bird from Colorado. They also added utilityman José Caballero from Tampa Bay.

New York was set to send catcher/first base prospect Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez to the Pirates in exchange for Bednar.

The Yankees sent infielder Roc Riggio and lefty Ben Shields to the Rockies for Bird, outfielder Everson Pereira to the Rays, and four minor leaguers to the Giants, including catcher Jesús Rodríguez, right-hander Trystan Vrieling, infielder Parks Harber and left-hander Carlos de la Rosa.

The 30-year-old Bednar struggled early in the season and spent some time in the minors but has been dominant since his return. He joins a bullpen that already has Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. Bird has a 4.73 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old Doval has 15 saves and a 3.09 ERA.

The Yankees have made more than a half-dozen trades since last Friday. They obtained third baseman Ryan McMahon from Colorado on Friday, reserve infielder Amed Rosario from Washington on Saturday and reserve outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Shane Bieber off to Blue Jays, nearing MLB return

Bieber is headed to the AL East-leading Blue Jays in a deal with the rebuilding Cleveland Guardians.

Bieber, who is working his way back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery, has made five rehab starts. His most recent outing was Tuesday for Double-A Akron, in which he allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in four innings. His next rehab start was scheduled for Sunday.

The Guardians are getting right-hander Khal Stephen from the Blue Jays.

Toronto also got righty reliever Louis Varland and first baseman Ty France from Minnesota for rookie outfielder Alan Roden and minor league starter Kendry Rojas.

Bieber had spent his entire career in Cleveland, including winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2020. He has a career record of 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 958 strikeouts in 136 games, with 134 starts since his debut in 2018.

He agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract last fall with a $16 million player option for 2026.

Rangers fortify pitching by adding starter Merrill Kelly, reliever Phil Maton

The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran starter with postseason experience to help rotation at the trade deadline.

The D-backs received three minor league pitchers: left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt and right-hander David Hagaman.

The 36-year-old Kelly has spent all of his seven major league seasons leagues with the Diamondbacks. He was the only Arizona pitcher to beat the Rangers in the 2023 World Series, throwing seven dominant innings in Game 2.

Kelly is 9-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 128 2/3 innings this season.

The Rangers also added right-hander Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers — right-hander Skylar Hales and lefty Mason Molina — and international bonus pool money. The 32-year-old Maton has a 2.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings.

Finally, the Rangers added left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe from the Twins in exchange for minor league left-hander Garrett Horn.

Phillies stay aggressive, add OF Harrison Bader in deal with Twins

The Phillies got outfielder Harrison Bader in exchange for two minor leaguers. It was the team’s second deal with the Twins in two days after landing closer Jhoan Duran.

The 31-year-old Bader, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, remains a strong defender at all three outfield spots and has 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .778 OPS in 96 games. He also has postseason experience, playing in five playoff series with the Cardinals, Yankees and Mets with a .809 OPS and five career homers.

The Phillies sent minor league outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria to the Twins for Bader.

Tigers get closer Kyle Finnegan from Nationals, also add Charlie Morton, Paul Sewald

AL Central-leading Detroit acquired Kyle Finnegan from Washington for two prospects. The 33-year-old Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024 but his velocity has been down this season. He has 20 saves with a 4.38 ERA in 2025.

The Nats received minor league pitchers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales, Detroit's third- and 10th-round draft picks from 2024, respectively.

The Tigers also added right-hander Paul Sewald in a deal with the Guardians and minor-league righty Codi Heuer in a trade with the Rangers. Finally, they added 41-year-old starter Charlie Morton and cash from the Orioles in exchange for minor league lefty Micah Ashman.

The 35-year-old Sewald is eligible to return from the injured list on Sunday after being shut down with a strained right shoulder. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 18 games this season, averaging more than one strikeout each inning.

Cubs add two more pitchers and an infielder

One day after acquiring right-handed starter Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, the Cubs added righty reliever Andrew Kittredge from Baltimore, lefty Taylor Rogers from Pittsburgh and utilityman Willi Castro from Minnesota.

The 35-year-old Kittredge was an All-Star in 2021 and has a 3.44 ERA over nine seasons. He has a 3.45 ERA in 31 games this season. He signed a $9 million, one-year deal with Baltimore last offseason that includes a $9 million club option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

Rogers remains an effective left-handed option out of the bullpen at 34. The 10-year veteran, an All-Star with Minnesota in 2021, is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 40 appearances with the Reds this season. Pittsburgh acquired him Wednesday from Cincinnati for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The 28-year-old Castro has played every position except first base and catcher this season and is hitting .245 with 10 homers. He was an All-Star in 2024 after an impressive first half of the season, but his bat has cooled since.

Royals beef up roster with Yastrzemski, Falter

The Royals stayed active at the deadline, adding lefty Bailey Falter from the Pirates for first baseman Callan Moss and lefty Evan Sisk. They also acquired veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the Giants in exchange for minor league right-hander Yunior Marte.

The left-handed Falter, 28, is having the best season of his five-year career, posting a 7-5 record with a 3.73 ERA for the last-place Pirates. The 34-year-old Yastrzemski is batting .231 with eight homers.

Other deals, notes

— The Rays got shutdown righty reliever Griffin Jax from the Twins for righty starter Taj Bradley. They also acquired catcher Hunter Feduccia from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase, catcher Ben Rortvedt and left-handed pitcher Adam Serwinowski.

— The Rays got righty starter Adrian Houser from the White Sox for infielder Curtis Mead and righties Duncan Davitt and Benjamin Peoples.

— The Red Sox acquired right-hander Dustin May from the Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielders James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard.

— The Dodgers acquired outfielder Alex Call from the Nationals for minor leaguer right-handers Eriq Swan and Sean Paul Liñan.

— The Angels took infielder Oswald Peraza from the Yankees for minor league outfielder Wilberson de Peña and international bonus pool money.

— The Reds acquired utility player Miguel Andujar from the Athletics in exchange for right-hander Kenya Huggins.

— The Orioles put right-hander Zach Eflin on the injured list with lower back discomfort. Eflin was a potential trade target, but has made only 14 starts this year and is on an expiring contract.

