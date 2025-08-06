MLB is calling up its first female umpire, promoting Jen Pawol for Saturday's Marlins-Braves game

Pawol, a 48-year-old from New Jersey, worked spring training games in 2024 and this year. She will become the fifth umpire to debut this year.

“Baseball’s done a great job of being completely inclusive,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I’ll be watching. It’s good for the game.”

MLB’s move comes 28 years after the gender barrier for game officials was broken in the NBA, 10 years after the NFL hired its first full-time woman official and three years after the men’s soccer World Cup employed a female referee. The NHL still has not had any women on-ice officials.

Pawol in 2024 became the first woman to umpire big league spring training games since Ria Cortesio in 2007. Cortesio spent nine years in the minor leagues, including the last five in the Double-A Southern League, then was released after the 2007 season.

“We had seen her in spring training a lot," Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner said. “I don’t know much about her or statistics or anything like that, but if she’s doing a great job, I love seeing the opportunity for her, and I’m happy for her. I talked to her a little bit in spring training and she seems like a great person and I wish her all the best.”

Pawol was an all-state softball and soccer player in New Jersey for three seasons in each sport at West Milford High School. She went to Hofstra on a softball scholarship and became a three-time all-conference pick and was on the USA Baseball women’s national baseball team in 2001.

Pawol got a master’s degree and was living in the Binghamton area of New York and taking teacher certification classes at Elmira College while still playing on the side.

“I wasn’t really satisfied,” she said last year. “Coming off of a huge competitive career, just playing locally, I wasn’t getting my fix. And I remember looking at the umpire and being like, I think that’s it. I got to go for that.”

After umpiring NCAA softball from 2010-16, she attended an MLB umpire tryout camp in 2015, was invited to the Umpire Training Academy at Vero Beach, Florida, and was offered a job in the Gulf Coast League in 2016. She's been working in the minor leagues since, including for the 2023 Triple-A championship game.

Violet Palmer became the NBA’s first woman referee when she worked Dallas’ opener at Vancouver on Oct. 31, 1997. Shannon Eastin became the NFL's first female on-field official on Sept. 12, 2012, for San Diego's game at St. Louis as a replacement when regular officials were locked out, and Sarah Thomas was the NFL's first regular woman on-field official when she served as line judge for Kansas City’s game at Houston on Sept. 13, 2015.

Stéphanie Frappart of France became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup game when she worked Germany’s 4-2 group stage win over Costa Rica on Dec. 1, 2022, and Rebecca Walsh became the first to referee in England’s Premier League when she officiated Burnley’s 2-0 win at Fulham on Dec. 23, 2023.

MLB has 76 full-time staff umpires and uses fill-ins on crews for openings created by injuries and vacations.

___

Walker is a retired AP Baseball Writer.

___

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB