Missouri judge rejects a challenge to new US House districts backed by Trump

Although the decision marked a victory for Republicans, a separate legal challenge remains pending at the Missouri Supreme Court alleging that mid-decade redistricting is unconstitutional. Opponents also have submitted over 300,000 petition signatures in an attempt to force a statewide vote on the new congressional map.

Missouri is one of several states targeted for congressional redistricting by Trump, who has been angling for an edge in the November elections as Republicans try to hold their narrow House majority. After Trump called on Texas Republicans to redistrict, Democrats countered with new districts in California, and a redistricting battle soon spread to other states.

Missouri currently is represented in the U.S. House by six Republicans and two Democrats under a map passed in 2022 based on the most recent census. At the time, Republican lawmakers turned back an attempt by some in the party to push a map giving Republicans a shot at winning seven seats. They cited concerns that it could spread Republicans too thin and backfire in losses if Democrats enjoyed a favorable election year.

But Republicans set aside those concerns last year under pressure from the White House to revise the districts for partisan advantage.

A new map passed during a September special legislative session is intended to help Republicans win a Kansas City-area seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. It reassigns portions of Kansas City to two neighboring districts represented by Republicans and stretches the remainder of his 5th Congressional District eastward into Republican-heavy rural areas.

Court filings on behalf of suing voters asserted that the new map “radically departs” from historical norms by splitting apart and stretching out the 5th District, which previously had been more concentrated in Kansas City.

But attorneys for Republican Attorney General Catherine Hanaway countered that the new map actually is an improvement. Although the 5th District may be less compact, the state asserted that the map overall is more compact and splits fewer local governments among multiple districts. Caine agreed with that in his ruling.

The judge said the implicit argument of those suing is that rural voters don't belong in the same district as urban voters in Kansas City. But the judge cited other instances where rural and urban voters have been combined in congressional districts, including under a map used from from the 2012 through 2020 elections that merged Kansas City's central business district with rural areas to the east.

“The decision of what municipalities to split is a political and policy determination that is properly left in the hands of the General Assembly and Missouri’s political processes,” Caine wrote.

Groups representing the voters who sued criticized the court ruling but did not say whether they will appeal.

“If allowed to stand, it would represent a significant setback for fair representation in Missouri,” the American Civil Liberties Union and the Campaign Legal Center said in a joint statement.