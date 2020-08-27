Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Levy Armstrong said she went to the scene and showed the video to demonstrators, and some of them left. But she said she understands why some people would think the police were to blame, saying: “There’s no reason to trust the Minneapolis police, based on their years of egregious and abusive conduct."

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Floyd’s death has changed the way people respond to police incidents. “I think as soon as something like this happens, you are going to see people immediately hit the streets upset.”

“I think this is the new norm and we just have to create better communication,” he said. “We are in a different time when people are more concerned. People are not just walking by police misconduct anymore.”

Businesses were burglarized during the unrest and authorities said two officers were injured. The Fire Department responded to four fires at area businesses.

Mayor Jacob Frey and the chief said future violence would not be tolerated, as workers at various businesses boarded up windows and swept broken glass from the sidewalk. Members of the National Guard were activated to help, and Frey set another curfew for Thursday night.

Tanzil Sallahudiin, 22, a Black man from Minneapolis, who was taking photos downtown, said it was sad to see buildings broken into because some people couldn’t get their facts straight.

“A lot of people are just tired, pretty much, tired of the same stuff. And automatically people are guessing that the police killed him, because that’s what we’re used to seeing, I guess. A lot of people are just programmed that way,” he said, adding that after people see a man die in the street, “they automatically think it’s the police.”

Misinformation has fueled unrest elsewhere too. Earlier this month, hundreds of people streamed into downtown Chicago after a video circulating on Facebook falsely claimed that Chicago police had shot and killed a 15-year-old boy. Vandals smashed the windows of dozens of businesses and made off with merchandise and cash machines.

But there was no teenage boy shot and killed by police. Police had shot and wounded a 20-year-old man they say had fired at them. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting of the man prompted a social media post urging people to form a car caravan and head to Chicago’s business and shopping district. Police made over 100 arrests, and 13 officers were hurt.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, a leader of the effort to overhaul the police force following Floyd's death, called for understanding about why the violence broke out.

“MPD did not kill him, but people assuming they did is rooted in a steep distrust," he tweeted. "That distrust is our failure to own. Seeing windows broken and items stolen can be beyond frustrating, especially when all that rage was sparked (this time) by misinformation. But so often our policing institutions have themselves been the source of misinformation. We forfeited our goodwill and this is the ugly cost.”

Longtime peace activist KG Wilson also went to the scene after he heard someone had been killed. He learned after arriving that it was a suicide, but said members of the crowd wouldn't listen to him — or didn't care. Some insisted the man was shot by police, while others just seized on the opportunity to create chaos.

“I’m down there trying to tell this angry mob of people who are ranting and raging, using profanities and throwing bottles at police … ‘Just calm down, just stay peaceful,’” Wilson said. But, he said, even after it was clear that the incident was not a police shooting, a group of “opportunists” used the confusion to commit crimes.

“They were wrong last night. They were completely, 100% wrong. There is no, ‘I was mad about something else,’” Wilson said. “You are going to be held accountable for this.”

