Miocic retains heavyweight crown with decision over Cormier

Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 to stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

Miocic tagged Cormier with a vicious poke to his right eye late in the third round that sent the challenger staggering to his corner. Cormier eye was about swollen shut but he gamely fought on the final two rounds in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC APEX complex in Las Vegas