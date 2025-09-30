Breaking: Drivers ed now required for drivers under 21 in Ohio; state unveils new app

Minnesota Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest deal in NHL history, $136 million over 8 years

The Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history at $136 million over eight years
FILE - Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) fights for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Vegas won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By DAVE CAMPBELL – AP Sports Writer
21 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history at $136 million over eight years.

General manager Bill Guerin announced the record-setting deal Tuesday.

Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. That is the highest annual salary of any player since the league’s cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million with Toronto.

