Minnesota Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest deal in NHL history, $136 million over 8 years

The Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history at $136 million over eight years.
General manager Bill Guerin announced the record-setting deal Tuesday.
Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. That is the highest annual salary of any player since the league’s cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million with Toronto.
