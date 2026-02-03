Minnesota athletes head into the Winter Olympics with concerns about turmoil back home

Anderson said she struggles to keep sports in perspective.

“It’s kind of hard being over here feeling like I’m doing this thing that does not matter," Anderson, 25, said in a video interview with The Associated Press. "It matters, but in the grand scheme of things it’s like, ‘Wow, my people back home are fighting for people’s rights, and I’m over here just skiing.’ It’s kind of an odd contrast to be trying to chase my dreams but also wanting to support the people that are at home fighting for what’s right.”

The U.S. Olympic contingent in Italy counts 26 athletes who are native to Minnesota, trailing only Colorado (32) for the most by state. About a dozen others either call Minnesota home now or compete and train there in sports like curling or hockey.

Many of them are coming to the Winter Games with mixed feelings: excited about competing in the Olympics but anxious about the situation in their home state.

Alpine ski star Lindsey Vonn, who grew up in Minnesota, said during a news conference Tuesday that her heart is heavy for everyone back home.

“I think the best thing I can do is to do exactly what I said, stand tall and have hope and show the world what America is, who we are as people, because we are more than what’s happening right now,” she said. “The best thing I can do is represent us well. And it is a privilege to be here. I don’t take that lightly. I always do my best to make our country proud, and I hope I can do that in these Games.”

President Donald Trump has promised mass deportations of undocumented migrants, sending federal law enforcement officials into cities like Minneapolis as part of the push. It was one of his signature promises for his second term in office. But last month, two fatal shootings by federal officials of U.S. citizens sparked a broad backlash against the crackdown -- including in Minnesota itself.

Lee Stecklein, one of five natives of the state on the women’s hockey team, said she hopes to “represent Minnesota well” at the Games.

“The world is watching. Not just here. They’ll be watching us at the Olympics, and it’s a good time to shine a light on some of the things going on here," she said.

Stecklein spoke after a recent practice in St. Paul with the Minnesota Frost, the Professional Women's Hockey League team that counts three of the other four Minnesotans on the U.S. Olympic squad: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle.

The Frost played a home game the day after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and emotions in the arena were high.

“Representing our country, representing our state, we get to do it at a sporting event, but there’s so many people that do it on a daily basis, that do it with grace and humility and selflessness and with love and care for their neighbor,” Pannek said.

Jessie Diggins, the top-ranked cross-country skier in the world, grew up in the Twin Cities metro area. She recently posted on social media how difficult she has found being so far away during the unrest and how determined she will be to honor the people in her state.

“I’m racing for an American people who stand for love, for acceptance, for compassion, honesty and respect for others. I do not stand for hate or violence or discrimination,” Diggins said.

Her cross country teammate, Zak Ketterson, echoed that pride in calling the Twin Cities his home.

“Despite the recent turmoil and sad events in the city, I know it doesn’t reflect the kindness and love of the people who live here,” Ketterson said on Instagram.

Biathlete Margie Freed, who’s also from Minneapolis, told AP in a video interview from Italy that she was inspired by people demonstrating against the immigration crackdown at home.

“Seeing all of the people come together, whether it’s like a little vigil or it’s driving someone where they need to go, it’s really heartwarming and it shows that there’s a lot of love," Freed said.

