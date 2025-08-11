Milwaukee area drying out after weekend rain causes record flooding on multiple rivers

Rob Sieracki lives across the street from a dog park in Milwaukee that he said was completely under water. One car was submerged in it, something Sieracki said he didn't realize until he saw a photo the next day.

About two feet (61 centimeters) of water came up the front of his house, built in 1890, resulting in several inches of flooding in his basement. He also lost power for 15 hours.

“Because we’re on a hill, we turned out to be relatively OK," Sieracki said. "Some water did come in, it’s stinky water, we think it’s sewage, but we’ll be OK.”

The city of Milwaukee was still assessing the extent of the damage Monday as flood waters were receding, said the city’s public works director, Jerrel Kruschke.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he’s hearing stories of residents across the city, including his own uncle, who had water all the way up to the top of their basement.

“I certainly hope that a storm like this does not visit on the city for at least another millennium,” Johnson said.

The National Weather Service predicted more rain for the area Monday night, but nothing like the prolonged deluge Saturday into Sunday that caused the flash flooding.

“We are not expecting the level that we saw over the weekend, but there could be some areas that get some heavy downpours," said Sarah Marquardt, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Milwaukee/Sullivan office. That could prolong areas with standing water but not result in additional flooding, she said.

The National Weather Service said four rivers in the Milwaukee area hit record-high levels over the weekend. The official two-day rain total at the Milwaukee airport of 6.91 inches (about 17.6 centimeters) was the second-highest on record, Marquardt said. The record was 7.18 inches set in June 2008. The single-day total at the airport on Saturday of 5.74 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) was second only to the record of 6.81 inches set in 1986, Marquardt said.

Unofficial two-day rain totals in the 10- to 12-inch range, with one reading exceeding more than 14 inches (about 35.6 centimeters) in northwestern Milwaukee County, would set record highs for the state once verified over the coming weeks, Marquardt said. The current state record is 11.72 inches (about 29.8 centimeters) set in 1946.

The Kinnickinnic, Milwaukee, Menominee and Root rivers all hit record highs over the weekend, with the Milwaukee River going more than 4-feet over flood level, Marquardt said.

A teenager clinging to a tree branch and standing on a submerged log was rescued by firefighters on Sunday afternoon after getting swept away in quickly moving water on a road flooded by the Root River in Franklin, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. He was rescued by firefighters on an inflatable boat about 100 yards (91 meters) downstream from where he entered, the Franklin Fire Department said. He was unharmed.

The flash flooding led to the cancellation of the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis outside of Milwaukee on Sunday, as well as USA Triathlon's Sprint and Paratriathlon National Championships in Milwaukee. Thousands of athletes from around the country were expected to participate in that event.

Firefighters responded to over 600 calls including for gas leaks, flooded basements, electrical outages and water rescues, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.