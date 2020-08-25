Military's top cyber official defends more aggressive stance

In recent years, though, Cyber Command has gone on the offensive, as 68 cyber protection teams “proactively hunt for adversary malware on our own networks rather than simply waiting for an intrusion to be identified," Nakasone said. It's also doing more to combat adversaries on an ongoing basis and to broadly share information about malicious software it uncovers to make it a less effective threat.

“Some have speculated that competing with adversaries in cyberspace will increase the risk of escalation — from hacking to all-out war. The thinking goes that by competing more proactively in cyberspace, the risk of miscalculation, error, or accident increases and could escalate to a crisis," Nakasone wrote.

He said that while Cyber Command takes those concerns seriously, “We are confident that this more proactive approach enables Cyber Command to conduct operations that impose costs while responsibly managing escalation. In addition, inaction poses its own risks: that Chinese espionage, Russian intimidation, Iranian coercion, North Korean burglary, and terrorist propaganda will continue unabated."

