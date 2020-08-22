Milbury steps away from broadcasting rest of NHL playoffs

He apologized by saying: "It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously."

Earlier in the playoffs, Milbury seemed to compare no fans at these games to women's college hockey. He also drew some criticism for his remarks about Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask opting out and leaving the bubble to return to his family.

Milbury, 68, has worked for NBC Sports since 2008 after coaching the Bruins and serving as coach and general manager of the Islanders.

NBC Sports in December suspended Jeremy Roenick indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about coworkers on a podcast, and the former player announced in February he would not be returning.

Last year, former NHL coach Don Cherry was fired by Canada's Rogers Sportsnet over an anti-immigrant rant on the air. Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended after making homophobic comments during a game.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.

