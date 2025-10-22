Milan-Cortina 2026 unveils official posters for Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

Zagnoli's "Olympic Vision,'' a brightly colored poster for the Feb. 6-22 Games, features a central figure looking through glasses fashioned as Olympic rings against the backdrop of white mountain caps. Zagnoli said her poster captures both her hometown Milan's sense of style and Cortina's mountain location, while celebrating spectators and athletes alike.

Altavilla's untitled poster for the Paralympic Games (March 6-15) depicts all six Paralympic Winter sports pulsing with movement and in a clash of pinks, blues and chartreuse. An image of Milan's Duomo cathedral sits in foreground, and the athletes are crowned by three curved, comma-like symbols dubbed “Agitos,” Latin for “I move.”

Large versions of the posters will be on display along with the official torches at Milan’s Triennale design museum and other sites during the Winter Games. Smaller versions sell for 35 euros (nearly $41.)

The Milan-Cortina organizers previously released 10 artistic posters by five female and five male artists over the summer, also on display at the Triennale.